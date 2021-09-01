Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $156.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,689 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

