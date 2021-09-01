Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 436,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,499,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

