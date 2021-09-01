Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

