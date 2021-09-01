eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

