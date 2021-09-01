Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBRPY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

