Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.28 $25.00 million $0.60 52.32

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

