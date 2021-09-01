Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.76

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.76 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.41). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 534 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

