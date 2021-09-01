Edward Rizzuti Sells 503 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALG stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.