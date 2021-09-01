Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

