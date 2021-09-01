Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Elastic stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

