Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 165,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of ELDN opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

