Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.34. The stock has a market cap of $246.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

