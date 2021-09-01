Elliott Investment Management Sells 298,867 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $3,649,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08.

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE ETWO opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,988,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

