Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Given New $5.72 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELYS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ELYS opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.10.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. Research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

