EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

