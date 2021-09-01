Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,454,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,266,000 after buying an additional 551,610 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 43,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 236,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $153.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

