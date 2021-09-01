Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDN opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

