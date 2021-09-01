Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.88.

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

