Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 126,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,823,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

