Endor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.90 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $143,138.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00492202 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008571 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

