Energy Web Token Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $355.06 million and $13.36 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $11.81 or 0.00024340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00160591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.86 or 0.07377537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.50 or 1.00034399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00819569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01000956 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

