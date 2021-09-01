Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

ETR stock opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

