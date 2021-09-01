Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 3,941,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

