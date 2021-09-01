Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

