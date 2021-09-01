Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,954 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $37,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $485.70 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.59 and a 200 day moving average of $444.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

