Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,064 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of PPL worth $35,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.