Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $34,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

