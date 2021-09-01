Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $6,924,555.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $25.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $868.84. The company had a trading volume of 460,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $819.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $869.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

