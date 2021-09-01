Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.