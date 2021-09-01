Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

