Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

