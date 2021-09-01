Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 271.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

