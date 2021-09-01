Equity Investment Corp Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JLL traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.21. 4,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.