Equity Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $50,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 879,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment stock remained flat at $$16.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

