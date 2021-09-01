Equity Investment Corp Sells 319,780 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 319,780 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

