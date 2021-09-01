Equity Investment Corp Sells 35,305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,305 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. 1,099,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,613,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $227.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.