Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,487,718. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

