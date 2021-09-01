Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 383,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,983. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

