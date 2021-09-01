EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.