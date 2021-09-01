Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $216.26 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average is $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.