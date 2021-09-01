Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after buying an additional 107,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 22.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

