Evedo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $2.05 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.