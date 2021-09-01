Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

EVBG stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

