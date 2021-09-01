Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.96. Everi shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 5,489 shares changing hands.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Everi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everi by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everi by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.