Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

