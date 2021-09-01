Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ES stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

