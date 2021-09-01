Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Excelsior Capital Company Profile

Excelsior Capital Limited designs and distributes electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications in Australia. It offers power and communication cables/assemblies and computer cabling, along with plugs and high voltage couplers. The company also manages investment portfolio.

