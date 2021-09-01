Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $49.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 43,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,198. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.