Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,004,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,010,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

