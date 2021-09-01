Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.94

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.94 and last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.90.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

